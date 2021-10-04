Wisconsin lists QB Mertz as questionable for Illinois game

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is listing quarterback Graham Mertz as questionable for Saturday’s game at Illinois. He was taken to a hospital with a chest injury after he was sacked in the third quarter of this weekend’s loss to Michigan. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says test results were encouraging. Mertz expressed optimism that he will be able to play against Illinois. The Badgers are just 1-3 this season and Illinois is 2-4 after snapping a four-game skid over the weekend.