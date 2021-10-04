Washington Football facility searched, trainer put on leave

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a team statement calls an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club. Two people familiar with the matter say federal law enforcement officials including agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration served a search warrant at Washington’s practice facility. One of the people says another search warrant was served at a local home. Vermillion is in his second season with coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons working for the Carolina Panthers. Asked about Vermillion’s status, Rivera repeatedly referred to the team’s statement and declined to elaborate.