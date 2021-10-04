Reds see bright spots in 2021 despite late-season fade

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds fell apart down the stretch and fell out of playoff contention but there were more than a few positive developments this season. The Reds recorded their first winning season in a full 162-game campaign since 2014. First-baseman Joey Votto had one of the best seasons of his 15-year career and was one of three Reds to hit 30-plus home runs. That hasn’t happened since 2007. Rookie second baseman Jonathan India established himself as the leadoff man for the future. Kyle Farmer became a quality starting shortstop.