Lapierre, Jarvis among the biggest surprises of NHL camps

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom’s hip injury opened a spot for 2019 and 2020 first-round picks Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre to make the Washington Capitals roster. Lapierre is younger and came in with less fanfare. But he has been one of the biggest training camp surprises around the NHL this fall. Carolina prospect Seth Jarvis could also stick around with the Hurricanes because of a good showing in camp. And Evgeny Svechnikov may have done enough on a pro tryout to get a contract with the Winnipeg Jets.