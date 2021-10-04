Jags place Chark, Cann on IR, activate Little off COVID list

AP National Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed receiver DJ Chark and guard A.J. Cann on injured reserve. Coach Urban Meyer says “it’s going to be awhile” before they’re able to return. The team also activated rookie offensive lineman Walker Little from the reserve COVID-19 list. Little went on the COVID list on Sept. 20. Second-year pro Ben Bartch will replace Cann in the starting lineup, and former cornerback-turned-receiver Jamal Agnew is expected to step in for Chark.