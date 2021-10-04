Coastal Carolina coach: QB McCall ready to ‘rock and roll’

AP National Sports

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell says quarterback Grayson McCall is ready to “rock and roll” when the 15th-ranked Chanticleers play at Arkansas State this week. McCall went 13 of 13 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of a 59-6 win over Louisiana Monroe last Saturday. But his left foot was in a walking boot when he returned to the sidelines after halftime. Chadwell says the boot was a precaution after McCall had a lower leg injury. But Chadwell says McCall is full go for the undefeated Chants.