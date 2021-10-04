Skip to Content
Adams: US was `just a little bit naive’ in early qualifiers

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyler Adams admits American players weren’t fully ready last month for the physical, fast-paced start of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF, where fields in Central America can be dry and bumpy, and atmospheres intimidating. He says `Maybe we were just a little bit naive and we didn’t really know what to expect, and that’s why we had to use those first three games as a learning process.” The Americans play Jamaica on Thursday night at new Q2 Stadium, are at Panama on Sunday and host Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.

