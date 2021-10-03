Grandsir, Bond help Galaxy tie 1-1 with LAFC in El Tráfico

AP National Sports

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night. Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie score at 1-1 in the 17th minute. The Galaxy (11-11-6) are winless in nine straight games dating to a 1-0 victory at Minnesota United on Aug. 14. Mamadou “Mbacke” Fall opened the scoring for LAFC (9-12-7) in the sixth minute, when he headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta.