Willett shoots 66, leads by 3 at Alfred Dunhill Links

AP National Sports

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Danny Willett began his third round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in sunshine and ended it in torrential rain and high winds. He played some fine golf in between on the Old Course at St. Andrews in a 6-under 66 that left the Englishman with a three-stroke lead. Willett is 14 under par overall. He will return to the home of golf on Sunday seeking an eighth win of his professional career and first in two years. He also turns 34 on Sunday. Tyrrell Hatton was the second-round leader and two-time champion of the event. He shot 71 and was in a four-way tie for second with Shane Lowry (67), Richard Bland (64) and John Murphy (67).