Navy scores 17 fourth-quarter points to overtake UCF 34-30

AP National Sports

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tai Lavatai returned from a two-game injury absence to lead Navy back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit and a 34-30 win over UCF for the Midshipmen’s first victory this season. With Navy trailing 30-27, Diego Fabot knocked the ball out of Brandon Johnson’s hands after a 20-yard reception and Taylor Robinson recovered at the Navy 47. Eleven plays and over five minutes later, Isaac Ruoss ran in from the 4-yard line to give the Midshipmen the lead with 3:09 left. Taylor Robinson made an end-zone interception to end UCF’s last-minute threat. UCF freshman Mikey Keene was 16-of-26 passing for 178 yards and two TDs to Johnson.