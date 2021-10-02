Chase Brown’s 257 yards, 2 TDs leads Illinois past Charlotte

AP National Sports

By TERRY TOWERY

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois beat Charlotte 24-14. It stands as the fourth best single-game rushing performance in Illinois history. His 80-yard scoring run as time expired in the third quarter was the longest run of the year for Illinois. The last Illini to rush for more than 200 yards in a game was Reggie Corbin, who ran for 213 yards against Minnesota in 2018. Brandon Peters was 10 of 19 passing for 78 yards and one touchdown for the Illini. Chris Reynolds was 17 of 23 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns for Charlotte.