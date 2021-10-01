Skip to Content
WNBA playoff semifinals all even, shifts to Chicago, Phoenix

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The WNBA semifinal playoff series are knotted at a game apiece and both could go the full five games based on the historic and gritty performances thus far. Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury put on a shooting clinic as they scored the most points in a regulation playoff game in the league’s 25-year history in their win over Las Vegas on Thursday night. Eight months after having surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon, Alyssa Thomas provided a spark for the Connecticut Sun in a victory over the Chicago Sky. Both series are now tied at 1-1 and play will shift to Chicago and Phoenix, respectively, for the next set of games that tip off on Sunday.

