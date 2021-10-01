Williams sets Liga record for successive games in Bilbao win

AP National Sports

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao forward Raúl García has scored to make amends for a squandered penalty and lead a 1-0 win over Alavés on a record-setting night for teammate Iñaki Williams. Williams set a Spanish league record with his 203rd consecutive appearance by playing Friday’s match at San Mamés Stadium. The Bilbao striker has not missed a league match for any reason since April 2016. García had a spot kick saved by Alavés goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco in the ninth minute. But he took the winner just before halftime with a header. Bilbao is into sixth place while Alavés stays in the relegation zone.