LEADING OFF: LA’s Urías seeks 20th win vs Brewers’ Burnes

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías is the only pitcher in baseball with a shot at 20 wins this season, and he’ll try to earn it in a showdown against NL Cy Young Award contender Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers. Urías has 19 wins and hasn’t lost since June 21. Los Angeles has won each of his past 10 outings dating to Aug. 1. He’s 7-0 with a 1.81 ERA in that span. Burnes leads the majors in ERA and is in a tight race for the Cy Young with Dodgers ace Max Scherzer and Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler. Also, Tampa Bay rookie Shane Baz tries to shut down the Yankees in his third big league start.