Giants Ryan still has Tom Brady’s last pass as a Patriot

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan remembers Tom Brady’s last pass as a Patriot. Ryan intercepted it inside the New England 10 and scored to ice the Tennessee Titans 20-13 victory in the opening round of the playoffs on Jan. 4, 2020. Brady left the Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Bucs last season, leading them to a Super Bowl. This weekend, Brady returns to New England to face the Patriots for the first time. Ryan talked about the play and Brady’s return Friday as the Giants practiced to play the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday.