Giants clinch at least tie in NL West, match team wins mark

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants clinched at least a tie for their first NL West title since 2012 by matching the franchise record with their 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 before turning their attention to the Dodgers’ game against Milwaukee. Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI single to send San Francisco on its way, and then the Giants waited on Los Angeles’ victorious 8-6 result against the NL Central champion Brewers. A Dodgers loss would ensure San Francisco the division crown outright over the eight-time defending West winners and reigning World Series champions.