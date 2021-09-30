Texans face Bills in first meeting since 2019 playoffs
By The Associated Press
The rebuilding Texans travel to play the Bills in their first meeting since Houston rallied to beat Buffalo in a 2019 AFC wild-card playoff game. Houston has just 12 players remaining from that roster and is now led by first-year coach David Culley. The Bills return 27 players from the team which squandered a 16-0 third-quarter lead in an eventual 22-19 overtime loss. Houston’s rookie quarterback Davis Mills will make his second career start in place of Tyrod Taylor, the former Bills starter who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.