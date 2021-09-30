Syracuse seeks to keep running, get win at Florida State

AP National Sports

BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Syracuse has matched its best opening month of the football season since Dino Babers took over the program in 2016. Florida State has endured its worst September since 1973, losing its first four games. The Orange have won three of their first four contests and would love nothing more than to build on their momentum in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the Seminoles on Saturday. Florida State has lost two ACC games but Syracuse isn’t preparing for the Seminoles based on their record.