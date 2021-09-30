Red Sox lose to Orioles again, tied for second AL wild card

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox were dealt another blow in their postseason push by last-place Baltimore, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of the Orioles’ 6-2 win. Baltimore has lost 107 games this year but took two of three in this series against Boston, welcome news for the Yankees, Blue Jays and Mariners. The Red Sox fell into a tie with Seattle for the American League’s second wild card. Boston trailed the Yankees by 1 1/2 games and led the Blue Jays by half a game, pending the conclusion of New York’s game at Toronto.