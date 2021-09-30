Packers seek 3rd consecutive victory as they host Steelers

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers visit Green Bay looking to bounce back after a 24-10 home loss to Cincinnati that dropped them below .500 and put them in the AFC North cellar. The Packers are seeking their third straight victory and are coming off a thrilling 30-28 win at San Francisco. This marks the first time Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has faced the Steelers since beating them in the Super Bowl on Feb. 6, 2011. Rodgers was injured and didn’t play the last two times the Packers faced the Steelers in the regular season.