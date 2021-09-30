LEADING OFF: Brewers-Dodgers in possible playoff preview

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw starts at Dodger Stadium against Milwaukee to begin a season-ending, three-game series in a possible playoff preview. Christian Yelich and the Brewers already have clinched the NL Central. Max Muncy and Los Angeles are assured at least a wild-card spot — they’re trying to overtake San Francisco in the NL West. Kershaw is 1-1 in three starts since missing more than two months with inflammation in his left forearm. Lefty Eric Lauer starts for Milwaukee on Friday night. He’s 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in eight career starts against the Dodgers.