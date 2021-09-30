Gray, Lowe join Antonio on Jamaica roster in qualifier vs US

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Forwards Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers and Jamal Lowe of Bournemouth are on Jamaica’s roster announced for next week’s World Cup qualifier at the United States after settling with new clubs in England. The 30-year-old Gray was loaned on Aug. 31 from Watford and the 27-year-old Lowe transferred the same day from Swansea. They did not play in the opening three qualifiers for the Reggae Boyz. Jamaica’s roster is headed by West Ham striker Michail Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August after scoring four goals with three assists.