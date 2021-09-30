France coach Deschamps again leaves out Giroud from squad

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps again has left out veteran striker Olivier Giroud for the Nations League semifinal match against Belgium next week. Giroud turned 35 on Thursday and is second on France’s all-time scoring list with 46 goals, close behind Thierry Henry’s record of 51. But he has fallen out of favor with Deschamps. The former Chelsea striker was also left out of the last squad and expressed his surprise last Sunday in a television interview. He said Deschamps had not informed him prior to announcing the roster. Forward Anthony Martial keeps his place despite not scoring in six games for Manchester United this season.