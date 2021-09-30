Cornerback C.J. Henderson seeks ‘fresh start’ in Carolina

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Henderson is eager for a new beginning and the Carolina Panthers are more than happy to give it to him. The No. 9 pick in the 2020 draft washed out after a little more than a year in Jacksonville, and is hoping to jumpstart his career after being acquired by Carolina in a trade earlier this week. He goes from a Jaguars team that was 1-18 during his tenure to an unbeaten Panthers team ranked No. 1 in defense. The Panthers made the bold move to get Henderson after losing this year’s first-round draft pick cornerback Jaycee Horn to a potentially season-ending broken foot.