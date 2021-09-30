Colts give Mack opportunity to find trade, more playing time

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack has requested a trade as his playing time has been reduced this season. Mack was the starter for two seasons before tearing his Achilles tendon in last season’s opener and losing the job to rookie Jonathan Taylor. He was expected to split carries with Taylor this season but instead appears to have fallen behind Nyheim Hines on Indy’s depth chart. The 25-year-old Mack produced his only 1,000-yard season in 2019.