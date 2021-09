AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers needed a respite after last season. COVID-19 precautions tested everyone’s patience. Injuries thinned the bench. Tempers flared there was open discord in the locker room. Now the Pacers are betting that new coach Rick Carlisle will change the equation. The Pacers are trying to become relevant again in the Eastern Conference.