AP source: NBA vaccination rate climbing, now to 95%

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has seen a rise in vaccination rates in recent days when factoring in those players who have received at least one of the necessary shots, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Thursday. The leaguewide rate is now around 95% when counting those who are now at least in the vaccination process, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the NBA nor the National Basketball Players Association released the figure publicly.