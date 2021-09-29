William Yarbrough sets Colorado record with 11th shutout

AP National Sports

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — William Yarbrough set a Colorado team record with his 11th shutout of the season and the Rapids beat Austin FC 3-0 on Wednesday night. Yarbrough broke a tie with Joe Cannon (2004) and Clint Irwin (2013). Colorado extended its undefeated streak to 12 games. Expansion Austin has lost six of its last seven games. Jonathan Lewis scored in first-half stoppage time, and Nicolás Mezquida and Auston Trusty scored 13-minutes apart early in the second half.