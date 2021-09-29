Whitecaps, Dynamo play to a scoreless draw

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Maxime Crepeau made four saves for Vancouver in the Whitecaps’ 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Crepeau had the save of the match in the 84th minute, just deflecting a tight shot over the cross bar. Vancouver picked up a critical point after starting the night in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Whitecaps didn’t have a shot on goal. Michael Nelson had his second shutout for Houston, making one save on a deflected ball.