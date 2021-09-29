Shepard and Slayton iffy, Giants Golladay needs to step up

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After signing a $72 million contract as a free agent with the New York Giants, wide receiver Kenny Golladay is off to a slow start. Through three games, the former Detroit Lion has 11 catches for 134 yards. He was supposed to become a playmaker for the Giants but he has not caught a TD yet. He has legitimate excuses. He missed most of training camp with hamstring and hip issues. The 28-year-old needs to be better this weekend when the winless Giants travel to New Orleans to face the Saints (2-1). It will be the Saints’ first home game.