Rodón returns as White Sox beat Reds for 4th straight win

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched five scoreless innings in a closely watched start ahead of the playoffs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1. Tim Anderson and Gavin Sheets homered as the White Sox moved a season-high 23 games above .500 with their fourth consecutive victory. Rodón allowed one hit, struck out four and walked two in his first start since he lasted just three innings in a 4-3 loss at Detroit on Sept. 20. The left-hander reported some arm soreness after his previous outing that he described as normal, but it drew some concern from manager Tony La Russa.