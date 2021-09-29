Record-breaker Ronaldo scores late winner for United in CL

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal 2-1 in the Champions League. Ronaldo was making his record 178th appearance in the competition. He latched onto a loose ball in the area and slotted a finish under Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli before running to the fans and removing his jersey to reveal his muscular physique. It was Ronaldo’s fifth goal in five games since joining from Juventus for a second spell at Old Trafford and definitely his most important. Villarreal looked like handing United a second straight loss in Group F by going in front in the 53rd through Paco Alcacer. Alex Telles equalized.