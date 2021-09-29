Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

AP National Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle. Perez homered on the first pitch he saw Wednesday night, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs. Perez struck out the next inning and left the game. The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.