Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch in a standout two-way season for the Los Angeles Angeles. A strong AL MVP candidate, he will focus on his at-bats in the final few games. Manager Joe Maddon says Ohtani has nothing left to prove on the mound. Maddon says it was mutual decision after a conversation with Ohtani not to pitch in the season finale Sunday at Seattle. The AL starting pitcher in the All-Star game will finish 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. He had 156 strikeouts in 130 1-3 innings. He was also the All-Star starting designated hitter. Ohtani was in the Angels lineup as the DH on Wednesday night at Texas. He was hitting .256 with 45 homers and 98 RBIs.