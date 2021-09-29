Milan president says new stadium will be ready by 2024

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni is confident the team’s new stadium will be ready in three years and that they will be ready to break ground on the project by the end of next year. The beginning of the end for Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium was announced in 2019 when the Rossoneri and Inter Milan unveiled the two shortlisted projects for their proposed new stadium. Planning is expected to start in earnest after the municipal elections in Milan next month. Scaroni says a new stadium “is fundamental both for Milan and for Inter.”