Martínez scores 100th MLS goal, Atlanta beats Inter Miami

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute for his 100th MLS goal and Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Wednesday night. Martínez became the fifth player in MLS history to score his first 100 goals, in all competitions, with one club. He joined Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution), Robbie Keane (L.A. Galaxy) and Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers). Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan did not need to make a save for his eighth shutout of the season.