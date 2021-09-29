Martinez helps Red Sox end slide with 6-0 win over Orioles

AP National Sports

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs to back a dominant pitching performance by Nathan Eovaldi, and the Boston Red Sox broke a four-game skid and bolstered their playoff hopes by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-0. Eovaldi gave up four hits and struck out seven over six innings. The right-hander was 0-2 in his previous eight starts, including a loss Friday night in which he yielded seven runs to the New York Yankees. Boston entered this one trailing the Yankees by two games for the top AL wild card and holding a half-game edge over Seattle for the second slot. Toronto was also in the mix, one game behind Boston.