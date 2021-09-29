Madrid hosts legal and soccer drama in Super League fallout

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — On the soccer field and in the legal courts Madrid is a must-watch venue for drama in this first Champions League season since the Super League project rocked European soccer. Real Madrid fell to a stunning loss Tuesday against Sheriff in the first Champions League game at its iconic home stadium since driving the divisive breakaway project. A storied power and an upstart from unfashionable Moldova. Just the kind of fixture the Super League was designed to avoid. In the Madrid commercial court judge Manuel Ruíz de Lara is the underdog blocking UEFA from acting against the Super League clubs.