Lewandowski scores 2 as Bayern hammers Dynamo Kyiv 5-0

AP National Sports

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has beaten Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 in the Champions League to keep up its impressive scoring run under new coach Julian Nagelsmann. The win marked the ninth game in succession that Bayern scored three or more goals across all competitions. Bayern is already almost assured of qualifying from Group E after beating Barcelona 3-0 in its previous game. Robert Lewandowski scored Bayern’s first two goals. That took him to 60 career goals in the Champions League for Bayern. Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all scored for Bayern in the second half.