LEADING OFF: Brewers’ Williams punches wall, breaks hand

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

This was not the kind of punchout Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams wanted: The valuable setup man could miss the entire postseason after breaking his pitching hand when he punched a wall. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said there’s an “outside chance” the right-hander could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far. The main setup man for All-Star closer Josh Hader, the 27-year-old Williams is 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA in 58 games this season. He has struck out 87 in 54 innings. Williams hurt himself on the day the Brewers clinched the NL Central crown. He said he went out for a few drinks after the celebration, got upset about something on the way home and punched a wall.