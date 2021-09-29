Juventus beats defending champion Chelsea 1-0 in CL

AP National Sports

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Italy forwards Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi ran consistently through the heart of Chelsea’s defense and Juventus convincingly beat the injury-depleted trophy defender 1-0 in the Champions League. Chiesa sprinted onto a through ball from Bernardeschi and beat defender Antonio Rudiger to score from an angle 10 seconds into the second half. Juventus took control of Group H with a full six points. Chelsea and Zenit St. Petersburg have three points each and Malmo has zero. Zenit cruised to a 4-0 win over 10-man Malmo earlier.