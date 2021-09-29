Jaguars rule out PK Lambo, will go with Wright at Bengals

AP National Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out struggling kicker Josh Lambo for Thursday night’s game at Cincinnati. That leaves Matthew Wright to handle field goals and extra points. Lambo missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday for undisclosed reasons and was listed on the game report as “not injury related.” Lambo has missed five kicks in three games this season, including two extra points last Sunday against Arizona. He was sidelined 12 games last year with a hip injury that required surgery. He said before Week 1 that his confidence “is as high as ever.” Jacksonville signed Wright to the practice squad Monday.