Hello Palou: IndyCar’s new champion a breath of fresh air

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

IndyCar crowned a new champion this season and the fresh-faced Spaniard has been a breath of fresh air. Alex Palou won the title in his second season of IndyCar competition, becoming the first driver from Spain to win America’s open-wheel championship. The 24-year-old is an earnest and eager study who absorbed all the information he could from his veteran Chip Ganassi Racing teammates. Then he did his job on the track to become the youngest IndyCar champion since 2003. He’s been on a celebratory tour that’s included lots of fried chicken since Sunday.