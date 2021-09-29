Fernandez scores 3rd goal in 4 games, Red Bulls tie Union

AP National Sports

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored his third goal in four games and the New York Red Bulls tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1. New York extended its undefeated run to four games. Philadelphia had its two-game winning streak end. Fernandez scored in the 37th by settling a pass from Cristian Cásseres Jr. while being surrounded by three defenders, and curving a shot inside the post. Fernandez also scored on Saturday, giving the Red Bulls a 1-0 win over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. Sergio Santos scored for Philadelphia in the 17th minute.