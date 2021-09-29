FedEx Forum extends mask policy for Grizzlies, Memphis games

AP National Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Forum will continue requiring face masks everyone attending basketball games for NBA and college basketball games, along with other arena events regardless of vaccination status through the end of October. A release stated that unvaccinated spectators 12 years and older must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before allowed to attend Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis Tigers games, starting with the NBA club’s Oct. 20 home opener. Vaccinated fans must show proof of at least one dose for entry.