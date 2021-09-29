Djokovic is latest big name to drop out of Indian Wells

AP National Sports

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to drop out of the BNP Paribas Open set for next month in the Southern California desert. He joins women’s No. 1 Ash Barty in skipping the tournament set to run Oct. 4 to Oct. 17 in Indian Wells. Djokovic didn’t provide a reason when he announced his change of plans on Twitter. He came up one victory short of claiming all four Grand Slam titles this year, losing in the U.S. Open final in September. He won the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles. Also not playing in the tournament are Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer.