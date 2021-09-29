Brazil’s Flamengo, Palmeiras to play Copa Libertadores final
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer
SAO PAULO (AP) — This year’s Copa Libertadores final will be a match between the two latest winners of the tournament and both are from Brazil. Flamengo beat Ecuador’s Barcelona 2-0 in Guayaquil and will face defending champion Palmeiras at the Nov. 27 final at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. The Rio de Janeiro club, which won the trophy in 2019, had won the first leg by the same score. Bruno Henrique scored both goals of the match. Flamengo and Palmeiras will seek their third title in Copa Libertadores history.