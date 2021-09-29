Brazil’s Flamengo, Palmeiras to play Copa Libertadores final

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — This year’s Copa Libertadores final will be a match between the two latest winners of the tournament and both are from Brazil. Flamengo beat Ecuador’s Barcelona 2-0 in Guayaquil and will face defending champion Palmeiras at the Nov. 27 final at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. The Rio de Janeiro club, which won the trophy in 2019, had won the first leg by the same score. Bruno Henrique scored both goals of the match. Flamengo and Palmeiras will seek their third title in Copa Libertadores history.