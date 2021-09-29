Brazilian soccer head suspended amid sexual harassment case

AP National Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The president of the Brazilian soccer confederation has been suspended for 21 months as a sexual harassment case against him proceeds. The body’s assembly-general voted 27 to 0 to keep out Rogério Caboclo until one month before his term ends in March 2023. Caboclo was first suspended by the confederation’s ethics committee in June after a former secretary formally made accusations against him. He is also under investigation by Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors. Since last month he has been replaced by one of his deputies, Ednaldo Rodrigues.