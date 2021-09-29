Bengals’ Higgins, Bates out with injuries for Jaguars game

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals will be without receiver Tee Higgins and safety Jessie Bates for their Thursday night matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team may be without cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo. Both were listed Wednesday as doubtful. Cornerback Trae Waynes is expected to make his Bengals debut. Waynes signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the team before the 2020 season, but missed the entire year with a pectoral injury. He’s been bothered this season by a hamstring injury. The Jaguars will be without kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.