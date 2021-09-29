Bearcats coming: Marcus Freeman, Irish defense on the spot

AP National Sports

By CAROLINE PINEDA

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 7 Cincinnati visits No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday in a key game for both teams if they hope to crash the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish defensive coordinator is Marcus Freeman. He is new this year. He spent the past four seasons in the same job at Cincinnati and will now be trying to stop the Bearcats. The Irish defense struggled the first two games, but has improved each week and has now held the past two opponents two 13 points each. The Bearcats present the biggest challenge yet.